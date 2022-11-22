Jimmy G is doing his job, the 49ers are winning games thanks to him, and it's highly likely that the franchise will make the playoffs. Check here why they should keep him.

5 reasons why the 49ers should keep Jimmy Garoppolo for another season

This could be Jimmy Garoppolo's last year with the San Francisco 49ers, but fate offered him another chance after Lance was injured early in the 2022 NFL season.

The 49ers haven't played in a Super Bowl since 2019 when they lost Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy played in that big game as a starter.

Two Super Bowl defeats for the 49ers in the 21st century, they haven't won a Super Bowl ring since 1994, the best time for the 49ers was during the 80s.

Behind the five reasons why the 49ers should keep Jimmy G for another season

1. Jimmy has enough experience with the franchise, he knows what it's like to win playoff games, the 49ers were in a Super Bowl with him less than 4 years ago.

2. Jimmy can play as a starter for the next 2-3 years so that Trey Lance learns everything from him and that way Trey's adaptation is faster.

3. Jimmy knows what the right plays are for the toughest games of the season, plus he knows the playbook like no other quarterback.

4. 49ers fans are used to seeing Jimmy G and feel a connection to him, while they know absolutely nothing about Trey Lance and his gamestyle.

5. After this season Jimmy will be a free agent and it will be much easier to negotiate with him knowing that few teams will be interested in hiring him.