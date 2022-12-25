Arizona Cardinals play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on December 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The Super Bowl is going to be played at the home team's stadium, but they were eliminated from the playoff race.

The Cardinals haven't won a game since Week 10, this time they won against the Los Angles Rams 27-17. The last four weeks were losses for the Cardinals against the 49ers, Chargers, Patriots and Broncos.

The Buccaneers still have time to make it to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but as a wild card they will have little chance of winning a Super Bowl. The most recent game for the Buccaneers was a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-34 at home.

Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kick-Off Time

Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 26 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Australia: 12:20 PM (AEDT) December 26

Canada: 8:20 PM (EST)

China: 9:20 AM (AEDT) December 26

Germany: 2:20 AM (CET) December 26

Ireland: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 26

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CST)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 26

Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are underdogs at home with +7.5 ATS and 4.00 moneyline. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -7.5 spread and 1.26 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 16 game is: Arizona Cardinals +7.5.

BetMGM Arizona Cardinals +7.5 / 4.00 Totals 40.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 / 1.26

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

