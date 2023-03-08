In 2022, the Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. After a 9-7 record, New York reached the playoffs for the first time in six years. Then, in the Wild Card round, they pulled a major upset at Minnesota eliminating the Vikings. Though they lost in the Divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles, the future seems bright. The front office took notice of that.

Considering this remarkable performance, Brian Daboll won the award as NFL Coach of the Year. The franchise turnoaround was simply amazing. In his debut as head coach, Daboll gave the Giants their first winning season in seven years and their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI.

However, even with this great rebuilding process, Daniel Jones sparked controversy asking to be paid more than $45 million per year. Almost same numbers as Patrick Mahomes. Just after getting his long desired contract, with slightly different terms, the quarterback spoke about the New York Giants and their decision to trust him.

Daniel Jones speaks about his new contract with the Giants

The New York Giants gave Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract. However, in a very important detail, the guaranteed money is only for the first two seasons ($82 million). It's important to remember that, prior to 2022, the New York Giants decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones' contract. That's why a new agreement had to be reached in order to avoid free agency.

After a breaktrough performance from the quarterback raising his market value, the Giants chose Daniel Jones as their future and, as an immediate consequence, were able to franchise tag running back Saquon Barkley. Their two biggest players on offense are locked up.

Daniel Jones is 25-years old and posted solid, but not spectacular numbers during the 2022 season. 3205 yards, 15 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. That's why many people believe the Giants might have paid too much for him. This is the answer to his critics.

"I've always felt that responsibility. Playing this position and especially for a team like the New York Giants and this city, you always have that responsibility. I take that very seriously. It's my goal to earn that every day doing my best and preparing this team to win games and me to put us in a position to that. So, yeah, I take that responsibility very seriously."

Daniel Jones also talked about the chance to keep playing with Saquon Barkley. "That was certainly important to me (Saquon) throughout the deal and I think we found a way to do both those things and do it the right way for both sides. Saquon means a ton to me as a teammate and as a friend. He means a tone to us as a player. That was a piece of it too. In a situation like this, you're trying to do what's best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team. Understanding the goals and the vision that we have as a team and as an organization."