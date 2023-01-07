The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In the last game of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Green Bay Packers meet the Detroit Lions in Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field on Week 18. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Packers started the season 4-8 and were on the verge of being eliminated. However, Green Bay came back with a four-game winning streak and now control their destiny to be in the NFL playoffs. Win and they're in. This could the last game for Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, and maybe, if they lose, as a Packer.

Meanwhile, the Lions have also made a remarkable turnaround and definitely are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They were 1-6 at one point in the season, but now they have a shot at the playoffs. The problem for Detroit is that if the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions will be officially eliminated before the start of their game at Lambeau Field. If Seattle lose, a win at Green Bay would mean a ticket to the playoffs for Dan Campbell's team.

Green Bay Pachers vs Detroit Lions: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:20 AM (AEST) (Monday, January 9)

Canada: 8:20 PM (ET)

China: 9:20 AM (CST) (Monday, January 9)

Germany: 2:20 AM (Monday, January 9)

Ireland: 1:20 AM (Monday, January 9)

Mexico: 7:20 PM (Mexico City)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (Monday, January 9)

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: NBC, PeacockTV.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Packers are 4.5-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -225 for Green Bay and +180 for the Detroit Lions.

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -225 Totals (Over/Under) 49 points Detroit Lions +180

*Odds via BetMGM