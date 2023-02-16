After Derek Carr's release, Matt Lombardi is the first big move in the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a very disappointing season with a 6-11 record in the first year of Josh McDaniels as new head coach of the team. Furthermore, in a huge franchise decision, Derek Carr is out as starting quarterback. The search for a replacement has already begun.

In the last few weeks, there have been many rumors about possible changes within the Raiders organization. Of course, the most important one of them links Aaron Rodgers to the vacancy in Las Vegas. However, the former MVP quarterback hasn't made a final decision.

Nevertheless, the Las Vegas Raiders just announced a major change in their staff trying to compete in a crowded AFC West with the Broncos, Chargers and the new champions Kansas City Chiefs. Read here to find out all the details about this move.

Matt Lombardi is new coach of Las Vegas Raiders

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Raiders will sign Matt Lombardi as an offensive assistant and assistant wide receivers coach. It's important to emphasize that Lombardi will be a very familiar face within the team, because he is the younger brother of the current offensive coordinator: Mick Lombardi.

Matt Lombardi was an assistant quarterback coach with the Carolina Panthers during the last three seasons. In 2019, he also worked with the Miami Dolphins as a coach in charge of control quality.

From 2014 to 2017, Matt Lombardi worked with Louisville at the college level as a special teams quality control coach and a tight ends graduate assistant. Then, from 2017 to 2018, Lombardi went to Baylor as an offenisve quality control coach.