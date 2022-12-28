Russell Wilson's 2022 NFL season has been complete a failure. He has not been able to live up to the expectations and now George Paton, Denver Broncos' General Manager, has addressed the quarterback's situation with a tough statement.

The blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson was the biggest news of the year. The AFC West team finally got the elite quarterback they were looking for to fight once again for the Super Bowl, apparently.

Today, Broncos' fans are not happy with Russell Wilson nor Denver's front office. With the 2022 NFL season over for them, George Paton has talked about the quarterback's year and what are they going to do with him for the next campaign.

Will Russell Wilson stay with the Broncos? George Paton reveals the quarterback's future

Russell Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos as the top quarterback they've been searching for in recent years. Unfortunately, his first season with them has not been the best and the team was quickly eliminated from the 2022 campaign.

After Week 16's upset against the Los Angeles Rams, Nathaniel Hackett was fired from the head coach position. But then, fans also started talking about what was going to happen with Wilson, who is not playing at the level they expected him to do it.

"We saw flashes of Russ this year. Russ even said he didn't play up to his standard," GM George Paton said. "He will be the first one to tell you he didn't play up to his standard; didn't play up to our standard. He needs to be better.

"I don't think we made a coaching move based on Russ. That wasn't what it's all about. That's not why we're getting a new coach, to turn around Russ, it's about the entire organization. It's about the entire football team. It's just not one player. It's not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do."