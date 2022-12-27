The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and also the options for Odell Beckham Jr. to play. Now, it seems like the wide receiver's last chance of going to the Super Bowl LVII is over, unfortunately.

There's no doubt that Odell Beckham Jr. is an elite wide receiver. He proved his value in the 2021 NFL season when he joined the Los Angeles Rams and helped them win the Super Bowl LVI with his performances.

Even though he tried to search for a new landing spot to play another Super Bowl, he might not be signing with any team this year. OBJ's last chance of getting into a roster has apparently been closed by the team's owner.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s last opportunity of playing this 2022 is almost gone

Odell Beckham Jr. is returning from a torn ACL, one of the toughest injuries for any player. His last game was the Super Bowl LVI, so the teams are not so sure that he's in good shape to play.

Now, his last chance of playing seems to be vanishing. The Dallas Cowboys were really interested on signing him despite T.Y. Hilton's arrival, but now that opportunity is almost gone.

"It’s not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said when asked about signing Odell Beckham Jr. “That’s not dismissing (signing Beckham in) the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs.''

There are lots of teams interested in him, but as OBJ is asking for a huge contract and not showing what he's capable of after his injury, they are not sure if giving him a huge amount of money is the best for them.