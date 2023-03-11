The Packers started the 2022 NFL season with a 4-8 record and a path to the playoffs seemed almost like an impossible task. Nevertheless, in an incredible turn of events, Green Bay won four straight games: Bears, Rams, Dolphins and Vikings. However, in the last week of the season, a loss at home against the Lions derailed their hopes and Aaron Rodgers couldn't reach another Super Bowl.

As it's been an offseason tradition in Green Bay, the questions about Aaron Rodgers and his future arrived. This is a new and complicated scenario, because last year the quarterback signed a massive three-year, $150 million contract. He was supposed to be committed with the franchise, but, again, no one knows for sure.

So, at the moment, Aaron Rodgers is still deciding what's his future. However, a recent comment by the Packers might show him the exit door. It's a crucial moment for the franchise towards the quarterback carousel coming when free agency starts.

Green Bay Packers might not want Aaron Rodgers back

Though nothing is yet official, the Green Bay Packers might be leaning toward trading Aaron Rodgers. According to the team's president, Mark Murphy, they could be ready to start a new era with Jordan Love. This is his specific answer when asked if the Packers want Rodgers back.

"I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we would want them, yeah (on Rodgers coming back). He is obviously a great player and a four-time MVP, but I think it's trying to find what he wants and what we want. Hopefully we can find a win-win situation. We did give them permission (talks between Jets and Rodgers), but I really can't get into the details. We're really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron but for us."

At least at first sight, that statement doesn't seem to be a convincing answer. Just a few weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers was in a personal darkness retreat inside an Oregon facility where he took the time needed to make a decision regarding his future in the NFL.

"Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll also be in our Hall of Fame and we'll bring him back to retire his number. This is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that's good for both Aaron and us." said Mark Murphy in an interview with WBAY.

The options for Aaron Rodgers are many after his darkness retreat. He could stay with the Packers to honor his three-year contract of $150 million signed in 2022. However, considering he might not be happy with how things are going in Green Bay, a trade might be in place. This is the most likely scenario with the New York Jets.

Robert Saleh's team are following closely what Aaron Rodgers announces. If Rodgers decides to leave Green Bay, the Jets would immediately have ready a package trade to convince the Packers. Whether the quarterback accepts that destination or not, it has yet to be seen. If Rodgers is not available, Derek Carr was the other option for the Jets but he's gone to New Orleans. That's why the Jets want Rodgers more than ever.

Another intriguing scenario comes with the Las Vegas Raiders. After Derek Carr got released, head coach Josh McDaniels is looking for a new franchise quarterback. For Aaron Rodgers, it would mean a reunion with stellar receiver Davante Adams in an offense which also has running back, Josh Jacobs. Rodgers would be a major splash to compete in the AFC West.

Now, everything is up to Aaron Rodgers. The three options are clear: Packers, Jets or Raiders. At the moment, Green Bay don't seem convinced to keep going with the superstar quarterback.