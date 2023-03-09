Even though the New York Jets seem to lead the race for Aaron Rodgers, we take a look at three other potential destinations to consider.

Everybody's talking about Aaron Rodgers potentially going to the New York Jets right now. The Green Bay Packers gave them the green light to talk, and the early returns were quite encouraging.

However, we still have to consider the fact that Rodgers is quite unpredictable, and he might not even have the slightest intention of playing for them. Also, it's not like the Packers are obliged to trade him to a specific destination.

So, we would expect multiple other NFL teams to try and make a run at the multi-time MVP. With that in mind, let's take a look at three dark horse destinations for Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 season.

NFL Rumors: 3 Dark Horse Teams For Aaron Rodgers

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only have Kyle Trask under contract right now, and he's a huge question mark. They would be wise to try and go from a future Hall of Fame quarterback to the next one.

Money is tight in Tampa Bay, but they could try and work their way around to get a deal done. They still have two elite wide receivers in Chris Goodwin and Mike Evans, so Rodgers could be tempted to play in such a weak division.

2. Carolina Panthers

Talking about weak divisions, Rodgers could join one of the other teams in the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers are reportedly in the market for a QB, and some reports state that they'll look to trade up in the NFL Draft.

But if that's not the case and new HC Frank Reich believes they have what it takes to compete now — which they don't — it wouldn't be surprising for them to try and make yet another attempt to land their franchise QB.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

And last but not least, the Las Vegas Raiders are the most obvious fit for Aaron Rodgers outside of the New York Jets. They have their best teammate in Davante Adams, a big market, and a glaring need for a new QB.

Raiders fans have already reached out to Rodgers to let him know that he'll be more than welcome in town. The division is tough and the team has some needs, but all the cameras will be right on him, just like he loves it.