Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy reacted to the departure of Aaron Rodgers from Lambeau Field, and wishes nothing but the best for the quarterback in his new chapter with the New York Jets.

It was just a matter of time before the Green Bay Packers officially sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, as the veteran quarterback had made it abundantly clear he wanted out of Lambeau Field to play in the Big Apple.

It's sad, but after 18 years, the breakup was inevitable. The four-time NFL MVP had already considered leaving the team in the last two seasons, but ended up giving it another try. This time was different.

Rodgers made up his mind after thinking it through in the offseason, and once he declared his trade interest, stopped communicating with GM Brian Gutekunst. Even so, Packers president Mark Murphy has nothing but gratitude for Rodgers' time in Green Bay.

Mark Murphy thanks Aaron Rodgers for his time with the Packers

“Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers,” Murphy said, via ProFootballTalk. “During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness — his willingness to play through pain. He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community.

“We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade.”

Regardless of how things ended between him and the front office, nothing will ever erase Rodgers' legacy at Lambeau Field. He had to take over after a team legend such as Brett Favre and far from letting anyone down, he became another franchise icon. Once it's all said and done, he'll probably go down as the greatest Packer of all time.