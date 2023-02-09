Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona. However, many fans wonder where is the next host city. Read here to check out the date and location for 2024.

The Super Bowl is the most anticipated and watched event of the year in the US. As a consequence, dozens of cities dream of being host to a game which is not only about the sport, but also regarding the revenue for thousands of people who work behind the organization. That's why the NFL has a major decision to make each year.

In 2023, Arizona got the privilege of hosting Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The spectacular State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be the site of the event.

However, thousands of fans want to be ready for next year's event. We can promise you one thing. It's gonna be a never seen city for the Super Bowl in one of the most entertaining places in the world. Furthermore, it wasn't the first location scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII.

Where will Super Bowl 2024 be held?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. The venue is going to be really special: Allegiant Stadium. So, for the first time ever, the state of Nevada will have the most anticipated event of the year in the US.

On May of 2018, the NFL selected New Orleans as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII. However, when the league expanded the regular season to 18 weeks, the city in Louisiana wasn't able to organize the event because then it would be on the same dates as Mardi Gras. "The agreement with the Saints and The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation was contingent upon the hosting availability for a specific date due to a Mardi Gras conflict."

So, New Orleans couldn't afford the logistics for two major events at the same time and, a few months later, Las Vegas got the call. By the way, the NFL then decided to switch New Orleans as host city for Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.