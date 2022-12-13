The NFL playoffs are getting closer with week 15 already on its way, so the matchups that could happen are a hot topic. One of the contenders are the Dallas Cowboys, but former Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman may not agree. Find out what he said.

Sherman was a remarkable cornerback in his days on the Seattle Seahawks. He was a top defensive player in the tough secondary named ‘The Legion of Boom’. The former All-Pro last played in 2021 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now he seems already focus on his role in the media.

In the NFC the Eagles have been the best franchise this season with a 12-1 record. Their lead makes them the favorites over other squads. For most the Cowboys could be an issue in the playoffs, although Sherman disagrees with that idea.

What did Richard Sherman say about the Dallas Cowboys?

The main team in the NFC is Philadelphia without a doubt. Their record is the best in the NFL, so the Eagles are the one to beat. But the Dallas Cowboys aren’t far behind being at 10-3. That puts them tied as the second-best mark in the Conference.

They barely defeated the Houston Texans last week, so that gives the former cornerback some pause. The drive that QB Dak Prescott commanded to win the game wasn’t enough for Sherman, given the quarterback struggled vs the Texans. Here is what he said on ‘The Richard Sherman Podcast’.