Things changed at the last moment for what will be the 2023 NFL Draft now the Chicago Bears do not have the first pick of the upcoming draft.

Who has the number one pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri as announced on April 22, 2019. The event begins on April 27 and ends on April 29.

At least one 400 players will be drafted in 2023 of the 4,500+ players available in the country, it is a small number for such a large list of available players.

Apart from the official NFL Draft, several players are expected to be signed as free agents, plus some college football players ended up playing for the XFL, USFL or any other alternative league.

Which team has the number one pick for the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers are the number one pick owners, they got the first pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears where the Panthers delivered multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. moore.

The fact that a team has the number one pick does not mean that they are going to keep the best player available, there are cases where the top pick ended up as a bust pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs, defending champions, have a first round pick, they will have the 31st pick in the draft, it is likely that they will focus on defensive players.