During last week’s victory against the Minnesota Vikings, television cameras captured an animated discussion between Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts at the start of the fourth quarter.

Brown clarified that this sideline interaction wasn’t indicative of any issues between him and Hurts. “I know everybody took that out of context, but it’s not a big deal, me and him are still on the same page, we’re still growing, we’re still trying to become great and get wins most importantly.”

The wide receiver then explained it further: “The little sideline discussion, that’s what it was, a discussion”. This is a game that we both love, and I want everybody to understand that emotions run high. That doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. That doesn’t mean I’m beefing with Jalen.”

A.J. Brown on Sharing Targets with DeVonta Smith

There were reports stating that the reason behind Brown’s attitude was the lack of targets from Hurts in that game, but he denied this idea. Despite seeing DeVonta Smith securing four catches for 131 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, he reiterated this wasn’t the issue. shared goal of growth and achieving victories for the team.

As reported by Zach Berman of PHLY, Brown stated: “You want my honest answer? It’s about who gets hot and who stays hot. That’s who we feed off. …When it rains, it pours. When it starts coming, look out. That’s my mindset.” In the Eagles’ 34-28 victory, he managed to get four receptions for 29 yards.

Brown is the primary option in the offense when they pass the ball, but the Eagles have a great 1-2 punch with Smith alongside him. After two games in the season, Brown has 11 catches on 16 targets for 108 yards while Smith recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

When Was A.J. Brown Traded to the Eagles?

The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown last year in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, which had them sending a first-round pick and a third-round selection.