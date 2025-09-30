Aaron Glenn drops bold take on Jets defense while protecting QB Justin Fields

Since the start of the season, the New York Jets have shown erratic performances and moments of defensive weakness that have led to a disappointing 0-4 start after the loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the doubts surrounding the team, leaving quarterback Justin Fields out of the discussion.

Fields delivered an outstanding performance despite the loss to the Dolphins, throwing a touchdown pass and completing 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards. His form was good news for the New York franchise after suffering a minor injury last week.

Glenn spared Fields from criticism after the Jets’ fourth consecutive loss. The head coach focused his words on the defense, a notable weakness for the green team, as the franchise endures one of its worst season starts in recent history. The former Detroit Lions assistant coach did not hold back in his remarks.

Glenn’s bold take on the Jets’ defense

“Very disappointing, very disappointing. There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can’t happen. What we have to do is go back to work, that’s the only way we can fix it. We have to understand before you can win games, you have to learn how not to lose games,” Glenn said harshly after the loss to the Dolphins.

Glenn was not shy and opened up later in the press conference, admitting he knew he had a “tough task ahead of him with the Jets.” The franchise’s head coach did not expect a reversal of fortune overnight. The season imposes a difficult challenge on him and his team.

Jets are in trouble, but it’s nothing new

The 0-4 start this season is the worst opening streak since 2020, when the New York franchise finished the regular campaign with a 2-14 record. The longest losing streak dates back to 1996, when the Jets began 0-8 and won only one game in the entire regular season.