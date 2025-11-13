Bad news for Justin Fields: the New York Jets are reportedly placing wide receiver Garrett Wilson on Injured Reserve, leaving their star pass catcher out for a minimum of four weeks.

The news was reported by several NFL insiders, including Mike Garafolo, Adam Schefter, and Ian Rapoport. This leaves the Jets with the following healthy wide receivers on their updated depth chart:

Arian Smith

Isaiah Williams

Adonai Mitchell

Allen Lazard

Tyler Johnson

John Metchie III

Which games will Fields, Jets play without Wilson?

The first game the Jets will play without Wilson is the Week 11 Thursday Night Football showdown against division rivals New England Patriots. With the team stuck at the bottom of the AFC East, it will probably be a significant loss for Fields and company.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Wilson’s presence on IR means the 2-7 Jets will also miss the wideout for the Week 12 road game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Week 13 home clash against the Atlanta Falcons, and the Week 14 showdown against division rivals Miami Dolphins, also at MetLife Stadium. However, depending on his recovery, Wilson could miss even more games as well.

Why is Garrett Wilson not playing for the Jets?

Wilson injured his right knee against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, an area he had already hurt in Week 6 and caused him to miss two games before returning in Week 10. Now, this knee sprain will keep him on the sidelines for even longer.