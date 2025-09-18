The New York Jets saw their quarterback Justin Fields get a concussion on their Week 2 loss vs. Buffalo Bills. Hence, the team will be relying on NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor to command the offense. Aaron Glenn, the team’s head coach, gave his honest opinion on what their now-starting quarterback means to him and the team.

“There’s no better player that you would want as your backup quarterback than [Taylor] at this point in time,” Glenn said on a press conference. “The fact that he’s been in this league for a long time, there’s no coverage, there’s no pressure that he hasn’t seen. So, that’s why I have confidence in him, and he’s a very studious person.”

Whether he will be able to move the chains or not remains to be seen. Still, Glenn has the utmost confidence in Taylor to be able to guide the team while Fields recover from his concussion.

Tyrod Taylor’s debut last week wasn’t bad

The Bills beat the Jets 30-10 and by the time Taylor entered the gridiron, the game was absolutely settled. However, he went 7-of-11 for 56 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 106.6. He was able to bring a new dynamic. Like Glenn said, Taylor has seen it all in the NFL.

Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Jets

Taylor is not hugely fast but he is very mobile. He knows how to extend the plays and to try and take care of the football. Now, he has the chance to prove himself on a non-conference game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs could be a problem for the Jets

Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in the NFC. But even more than that, they’re a team with a very good pass rush and interior defense, which could make the Jets life difficult. Why? The Jets want to be a run-heavy offense, but if you can’t establish that, then you can’t establish play-action offense either. Hence, you likely put your quarterback into a shotgun-heavy approach.

Then Tampa Bay goes blitzing and Taylor gets rushed constantly. For the Jets, it will be crucial to have a gameplan that allows them to at least threaten the Bucs with a running game if they want to succeed.