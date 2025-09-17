Justin Fields won’t play in Week 3 due to a concussion. Now, the New York Jets have updated their quarterback depth chart, which features a new starter for the game against the Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, the Jets confirmed that Fields will be sidelined for Week 3. With their starting quarterback unavailable, the team will turn to a veteran presence to lead the offense.

With Fields out, Tyrod Taylor is set to start on Sunday. Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that the experienced signal-caller will take charge in a tough matchup against Tampa Bay.

New York Jets QB depth chart without Justin Fields

At the moment, Taylor is the only healthy quarterback on the roster. The Jets didn’t expect to lose Fields to an injury so quickly, and now they need to add depth to the position as soon as possible.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook is currently on the practice squad and is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Week 3. While Taylor will start, he’ll need a backup in case of injury.

Taylor has proven to be a solid backup and a reliable starter. Since joining the Jets, he has led four touchdown drives in five opportunities, giving him an impressive 80% TD drive rate. His numbers in those appearances are remarkable:

24 of 33 passing (72.7% completion rate)

175 yards

4 TDs, 0 INTs

124.4 passer rating

6 carries for 34 yards (5.8 yards per rush)

Will Justin Fields miss more games?

The New York Jets have not confirmed whether Fields will miss more than one game due to his concussion. He must first clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to action.

This is the first concussion of Fields’ NFL career. After facing the Buccaneers, the Jets will play the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Broncos, with the Denver matchup taking place in London.

