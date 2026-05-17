Aaron Rodgers’ date to report with Steelers has been revealed

After months of uncertainty and speculation, Aaron Rodgers is finally set to join the Steelers on the practice field.

Aaron Rodgers is officially ready to begin his new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After months of uncertainty surrounding his future and constant speculation about when he would finally join the team, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has now confirmed when the veteran quarterback is expected to report.

The update finally brings clarity to one of the biggest questions of the offseason. “Aaron Rodgers is expected to practice Monday when OTAs begin and through the rest of the spring. He’s in.”

Rodgers spent months evaluating his future before ultimately agreeing to sign with Pittsburgh for the 2026 season, reuniting with head coach Mike McCarthy for what could become the final chapter of his legendary career.

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Aaron Rodgers now focused on final Super Bowl push with Steelers

Now, all of that uncertainty appears to be completely behind both sides. Aaron Rodgers is expected to fully participate in offseason activities and begin building chemistry with his teammates immediately as the Steelers prepare for a massive 2026 campaign.

At 42 years old and entering what many believe will be his “last dance,” Rodgers now appears fully committed to helping Pittsburgh compete for a Super Bowl. That final chapter begins on Monday.

The timing is especially interesting because just last week there were strong rumors about Rodgers potentially visiting the Steelers facility. Although the quarterback was reportedly in the city, the anticipated meeting never officially happened, creating even more speculation about whether the deal could fall apart. Now, the deal seems to be done.