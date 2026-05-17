Steelers face QB problem after Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return in 2026

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh may have solved the Steelers’ biggest offseason question, but it also created a major new problem for Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy. Following Rodgers’ decision to sign with the team for the 2026 season, Pittsburgh will feature one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL.

The Steelers now have Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar all competing for roster spots and development opportunities. While carrying four quarterbacks through offseason activities and preseason games is completely manageable, the real dilemma will arrive when McCarthy has to finalize his 53-man roster before Week 1.

Rodgers will obviously enter the season as the starting quarterback. Behind him, however, the Steelers have two young prospects, Howard and Allar, who are both viewed as possible long-term franchise quarterback options. That reality seemingly places Rudolph in danger of becoming the odd man out despite his experience and familiarity with the franchise.

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Steelers facing QB dilemma after Aaron Rodgers’ decision

The biggest complication is what happens if Aaron Rodgers suffers an injury during the season. Would Mike McCarthy really feel comfortable entering meaningful NFL games with a backup quarterback who has never taken a regular-season snap before?

That scenario could make Rudolph much more valuable than many initially expect. Even if his long-term upside is lower than Howard or Allar, his experience inside the system and ability to stabilize the offense in an emergency situation cannot be ignored.

The Steelers also face another major risk when final roster decisions arrive. Attempting to place either Howard or Allar on the practice squad would almost certainly expose them to being signed away by another team. That makes the quarterback battle far more complicated than simply keeping the best short-term backup.

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What’s next for Steelers?

A Mason Rudolph trade currently appears unlikely because there simply may not be a strong market for veteran backup quarterbacks around the league. However, McCarthy has historically shown a willingness to take aggressive risks at the position.

Another theory quietly gaining momentum is that Will Howard could ultimately become the sacrificed player in this situation. Drew Allar was selected by the current regime during the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially giving him a stronger organizational connection moving forward.

If that happens, it could spark a very emotional debate among Steelers fans, especially considering Howard’s popularity after leading Ohio State to a national championship. For Pittsburgh, Rodgers’ arrival may have strengthened the team’s playoff hopes, but it also created a huge dilemma.