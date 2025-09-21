Adrian Martinez’s profile: Age, height, contract, number, and stats of 49ers QB

The San Francisco 49ers are considering Adrian Martinez as a viable backup option this season. Martinez, who was on the New York Jets’ roster last year, provides a level of reliability for the team, given his recent NFL experience.

Coming from Kansas State, Martinez is a relatively fresh face in the NFL, making the transition last year but yet to make an official impact on the field. His collegiate career was marked by impressive stats from 2018 to 2022, including 45 touchdowns, 2,928 passing yards, and appearances in 49 games split between Nebraska and Kansas State. This background positions him well for potential contributions to the 49ers this season.

Initially entering the NFL with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023, Martinez’s career has been a whirlwind. He was waived by the Lions on August 28, 2023, before signing with the New York Jets on July 27, 2024. He spent that year on the Jets’ practice squad and was waived on August 24, 2025.

How old is Martinez?

At 25 years old, Martinez was born on January 7, 2000, in Hanford, CA. Highlighting his versatility, in 2024, he claimed the MVP trophy in the UFL Championship, presented by none other than Tom Brady, after leading the Birmingham Stallions to victory.

He also secured a spot as the All-UFL Quarterback with the Stallions last year, strengthening his credibility in the eyes of both the Jets and the 49ers as he anticipates making his official NFL debut.

How tall is Martinez?

Standing at 6’2″ (188 cm), Martinez holds a mid-range position among the tallest players on the 49ers roster. By comparison, he edges out Purdy, who stands at 6’1″, according to Pro Football Reference.

Contractual insights

While details of his current contract with the 49ers are somewhat opaque, Over The Cap reports that Martinez has signed a $234,000 one-year contract, lacking any guaranteed money.

What jersey number will Martinez have?

Martinez will don the number 4 jersey for the 49ers, transitioning from the number 15 he wore with the Jets. Although waiting for his official NFL debut, he played preseason games with the Lions in 2023 and with the Jets last year.

Historically, the number 4 was worn by Super Bowl champion Doug Brien and 3x Pro Bowler Andy Lee, providing Martinez with significant legacy footsteps to follow.

Martinez’s stats

While yet to compile official NFL statistics, Martinez has logged preseason game numbers. Across six games, he recorded a 4-2 record, with 98 attempts resulting in 55 completions, one touchdown, and 622 passing yards.

In summary, Adrian Martinez presents a blend of potential and performance as he steps into the 49ers’ lineup, ready to solidify his place in the NFL with every opportunity he receives.

