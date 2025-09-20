Brock Purdy teammates are confirmed to play flag football in Saudi Arabia

Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers will be well represented in Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Fred Warner have all been confirmed, joining a growing list of NFL stars committed to the event. That list now features 10 players from seven different teams.

The tournament is scheduled for March 21, 2026, during Riyadh Season, and it carries heavyweight insurance protection. Schefter noted the same coverage used for the Pro Bowl and the Olympics is in place, ensuring players and teams are protected from potential losses tied to injuries. This has helped ease concerns around active players participating.

Adding even more intrigue, Tom Brady is coming out of retirement to headline the event. He’ll join stars like Rob Gronkowski, with coaching duties split between Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan. It marks Brady’s first football action since retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…