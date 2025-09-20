Brock Purdy rookie teammate trending to be long-time absence for 49ers amid injury-riddled start

The San Francisco 49ers are watching their 2025 NFL season spiral out of control. Though 2-0, the franchise in San Fran is facing adversity week in and week out. With Brock Purdy a game-time decision, a new injury on the offensive side of the ball is set to affect the roster.

Jordan Watkins, a fourth round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Niners, has yet to make his career debut. Injuries has been the name of the game in San Francisco, and the rookie wideout is no exception.

It must be something in the water in The Bay, but the 49ers can’t stop the injury bug eating through its ranks. Watkins’ start to his professional career has been marred by setbacks. First, he was knocked with an ankle issue, and now the wide receiver has injured his calf. As Kyle Shanahan admitted, the effects of the latest roadblock might be long-term.

According to reports from NBC Sports, Shanahan told reporters Watkins is a candidate to be placed on Injured Reserve (IR). Placing the first-year on-the-ball talent on IR would sideline him for at least four weeks in the NFL campaign.

Jordan Watkins at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Which games would Watkins miss?

If the 49ers indeed place Watkins on IR, the wide receiver would miss out on some crucial matchups for San Fran. Needless to say, Watkins has been ruled out for the Niners’ home-opener against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the absences could add up.

If placed on IR after Sunday’s game, Watkins will effectively miss the meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, the Los Angeles Rams on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, and the Atlanta Falcons back in Santa Clara.

Not your average rookie

While only in his first year in the NFL, Watkins has been around the gridiron long enough. The wideout played five years of college football (he was granted an extra season due to the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020). Watkins spent two years with the Louisville Cardinals before transferring to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels in 2022.

Over his entire college career, he racked up 185 receptions for 2,682 yards and 18 touchdowns in 58 games. A 23-year-old rookie with several injuries on his resume, the clock is starting to tick for him to prove he can be a valuable asset for an NFL organization.