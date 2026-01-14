Jaguars make final decision on Travis Hunter’s two-way role in 2026 after tough knee injury

Travis Hunter has made it clear that he wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback throughout his NFL career. Now, following a serious knee injury that cut his rookie season short, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a definitive decision on how they will use him in 2026.

When Travis Hunter entered the league, he left no doubt about his intentions to remain a true two-way player on both offense and defense. However, that demanding workload may have come at a cost, as a knee injury abruptly ended his rookie campaign with the Jaguars.

Many analysts believe the heavy snap count played a role in the former Colorado Buffaloes standout’s injury. With the 2026 season approaching, questions surfaced about whether Jacksonville would scale back his role. Those questions have now been answered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaguars unveil plans for Travis Hunter’s two-way role in 2026

Shortly after Hunter suffered the knee injury, head coach Liam Coen admitted it was too early to determine whether the rookie would continue playing both positions. Now, general manager James Gladstone has confirmed that the Jaguars still plan to use Hunter as both a wide receiver and a cornerback in 2026.

“Beyond that, in the role that he’ll play, we still expect him to play on both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said. “Obviously, you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously at this point, walking into the offseason, corner is a position where we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. So, by default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement.”

Advertisement

With a full offseason to manage his recovery and conditioning, Jacksonville believes it can better control Hunter’s workload to reduce the risk of future injuries. The organization remains confident that his versatility is a key reason they drafted him so highly.

Advertisement

see also Travis Hunter’s key teammate sends strong message to Jaguars amid potential 2026 exit

Will Travis Hunter play more offense or defense?

During his time at Colorado, Hunter excelled on both sides of the ball, and his goal remains unchanged at the professional level. Still, the Jaguars appear to have a preferred role for him.

Advertisement

In his rookie season, Hunter logged over 300 offensive snaps compared to roughly 160 on defense. Those numbers suggest Jacksonville values him primarily as a wide receiver, while still utilizing him as a situational cornerback to provide depth and flexibility in the secondary.