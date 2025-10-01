Analyst raves about Stefon Diggs’ early performances with Patriots

Stefon Diggs’ tenure with the New England Patriots is off to a good start, despite the concerns about his health and fit with the team. The star wide receiver has adapted to the team in a short time and is making noise.

In four games, Diggs has been targeted 22 times, catching 18 passes for 213 yards. While he hasn’t scored yet, Diggs has played at a solid level, burying any doubts people had about him.

Patriots reporter Mike Reiss gushed over the former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills star on Wednesday, noting that Diggs has seamlessly made an impact on his new team.

Stefon Diggs receives high praise from analyst

Reiss wrote that Diggs signed with the Patriots surrounded by uncertainties. He put them to rest quickly, helping the Pats to a 2-2 record ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Bills, showing that he still has gas left in the tank.

“While his on-field performances continue to evolve with the Patriots, Diggs has also emerged as a leader in the locker room,” he said. “Since joining the team, Diggs has inspired teammates with pregame speeches. He has also developed a rapport with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, similar to what he did with Allen (then in his third season) when the Bills acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.”

The Patriots are showing a much different face in 2025 after a disappointing campaign last year. Diggs has helped his quarterbacks’ level wherever he’s gone, and Maye doesn’t seem to be the exception.