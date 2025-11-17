Analyst warns Chiefs about a potential loss against the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will have the chance to worsen the Kansas City Chiefs’ mini crisis with a win in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. The Colts entered their bye week after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 31-25, sharing the league-best record (8-2) with the New England Patriots before the AFC East squad beat the New York Jets on Thursday.

The Colts are one of the biggest stories in the league this season, whose reality contrasts with the Chiefs. Daniel Jones is playing at a high level, going 223 of 319 for 2,659 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has added 40 carries for 143 yards and five touchdowns.

After beating the Denver Broncos in Week 2 and losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the Colts will face another big challenge in Week 12. The Chiefs will be the third AFC West team they face this campaign (they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 40-6 in Week 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 in Week 7).

NFL analyst says Chiefs could miss playoffs with a loss to Colts

NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha previewed the Colts-Chiefs matchup, noting that after losing the last two games (28-21 against the Buffalo Bills and 22-19 against the Broncos), the Chiefs could see their playoff chances evaporate with a loss against the Colts.

Daniel Jones #17.

“Now comes [the Colts’] opportunity to make another huge statement in Kansas City against a Chiefs team that is facing real concerns,” Chadiha wrote. “The defending AFC champions have lost two straight games to championship contenders (Buffalo and Denver) to fall to 5-5. The Chiefs also are sitting in a crowded race for wild-card spots with Denver holding a huge advantage in the battle for the AFC West. In years past, the Chiefs have been used to vying for the top seed in the conference playoffs. If they lose to Indianapolis, there’s a real chance they could miss the postseason.”

Daniel Jones and Co. are on a roll. They have the tools to make life hard for many teams in the league. The Chiefs are always a challenge, but this time, the pressure is on Patrick Mahomes and Co. to win this game.

