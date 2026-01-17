Chiefs could lose three-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid’s coach to retirement in 2026 season

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose offensive line coach Andy Heck for the 2026 season. According to Chiefs Blitz, his decision to retire will depend on who is hired as offensive coordinator.

Heck is a very important name within the organization. After working with the University of Virginia and the Jacksonville Jaguars, he signed with the Chiefs in 2013 and remained in his role for more than a decade.

He won the Super Bowl three times with the Chiefs and was a key figure in maximizing the talent of players like Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes. Now, with many changes looming, he could say goodbye. By the way, Reid has confirmed that he is not leaving.

Andy Reid could lose more coaches for 2026 NFL season

Andy Reid and the Chiefs could lose offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, as his contract is expiring and he has already had several interviews to return as an NFL head coach. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could also be on his way out after drawing interest from the Titans.

Nagy was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs and has become a very strong candidate for other teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs have also lost running backs coach Todd Pinkston, defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio, and defensive line coach Alex Whittingham. In addition to that, Reid already decided to part ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree.