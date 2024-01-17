Andy Reid gets real on Patrick Mahomes' first playoff game on the road against Bills

Andy Reid believes Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face their toughest challenge of the season when they visit the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

“Looking forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. Obviously, another good football team. Very well coached. Sean (McDermott) does a great job with them. Joe Brady’s taken over the offensive side. He’s done also a nice job.”

The matchups between the Chiefs and the Bills have forged the new ‘great rivalry’ in the NFL following all those legendary duels between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“We’ve played them quite a few times. They’re a good football team. They’ve had consistency. We have to play good football to beat them. We look at everything (past matchups). That’s what we do and they’re doing the same thing. Sean McDermott is smart, tough and works hard.”

Andy Reid speaks about Patrick Mahomes’ first playoff game on the road

Undoubtedly, the main topic of the week is Patrick Mahomes and his first playoff game on the road in his brilliant NFL career. Andy Reid ensures that he doesn’t believe that will affect the quarterback, knowing his mentality.

“I haven’t talked to him about that. I know he is looking forward to playing. He gets fired up for every game. That’s a great venue up there. He’s always ready and excited. His preparation is phenomenal. His attitude is phenomenal. You love all of that. We’re lucky to have him here. He’s such a well-rounded good person.”