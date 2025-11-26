NFL playoff picture before Thanksgiving: Where do Cowboys, Chiefs, Packers, Lions, and Ravens stand?

As the NFL regular season reaches a crucial stretch, many teams are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Ahead of Thanksgiving, teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers are looking to add another win to improve their position even further.
This Thursday, three highly significant games will take place, with the majority of the teams involved having strong chances of extending their seasons beyond the regular schedule. Week 13 could prove to be a turning point for these contenders.
The Packers will take on the Lions at Ford Field, the Chiefs travel to Arlington to face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, and the Bengals will clash with the Ravens in Baltimore. Which of these teams will come out on top this week?
What’s the current ranking ahead of Thanksgiving?
Ahead of a crucial week for a significant portion of NFL teams, only two stand out above the rest, holding the top seed: the New England Patriots lead the AFC, while the Rams sit atop the NFC.
Of the teams mentioned earlier, only two currently hold playoff spots. The Baltimore Ravens sit in fourth place and would hypothetically face the Chargers, while the Packers, sixth in the NFC, would take on the Bears in a divisional North showdown.
see also
Can the Chiefs still win the AFC West? The results Kansas City needs
Where do the Lions, Chiefs, and Cowboys stand?
Still without a playoff spot heading into Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to keep climbing the standings, and to do so, they’ll need to beat the Packers at Ford Field. Dan Campbell’s team currently sits third in the NFC North with seven wins and four losses.
Also in the NFC, the Cowboys are looking to keep pace with the Eagles, the current leaders in the East. America’s Team currently sits at 5-5-1 and will need to defeat the Chiefs at home to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Surprisingly, Andy Reid’s team is far from playoff contention and can’t afford to fall any further behind. Behind the Broncos and Chargers, Chiefs Kingdom has won six games and lost five, and another misstep could seriously jeopardize their path to the next round.
Full schedule for Week 13
- Green Bay Packers – Detroit Lions (November 27th)
- Kansas City Chiefs – Dallas Cowboys (November 27th)
- Cincinnati Bengals – Baltimore Ravens (November 27th)
- Chicago Bears – Philadelphia Eagles (November 28th)
- Los Angeles Rams – Carolina Panthers (November 30th)
- San Francisco 49ers – Cleveland Browns (November 30th)
- Houston Texans – Indianapolis Colts (November 30th)
- New Orleans Saints – Miami Dolphins (November 30th)
- Atlanta Falcons – New York Jets (November 30th)
- Arizona Cardinals – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (November 30th)
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Tennessee Titans (November 30th)
- Minnesota Vikings – Seattle Seahawks (November 30th)
- Las Vegas Raiders – Los Angeles Chargers (November 30th)
- Buffalo Bills – Pittsburgh Steelers (November 30th)
- Denver Broncos – Washington Commanders (November 30th)
- New York Giants – New England Patriots (November 31st)