Not Taylor Swift: Super Bowl LX halftime performer confirmed

The biggest event in the NFL comes after an entire season, when a champion is crowned at one of the most-watched sporting events in the world: the Super Bowl. As always, one of the most anticipated moments is the halftime show, which promises a spectacle, and this time, it won’t feature Taylor Swift.

Announced during the halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game and according to Adam Schefter, “Bad Bunny will be the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.”

This will be Bad Bunny’s second Super Bowl halftime appearance. In 2020, he made a surprise cameo during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performance at Super Bowl LIV, performing the hit “I Like It” alongside J Balvin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His 2026 halftime show marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first Latin American artist to lead the Super Bowl halftime show solo. This performance marks a turning point for upcoming Latin American musicians.

Music icon Bad Bunny.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift out of the Super Bowl halftime show for now

Since Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce, rumors about her performing at a Super Bowl halftime show have grown increasingly persistent. However, she was ultimately ruled out for 2026.

Advertisement

see also Why is Cooper Rush and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Chiefs in Week 4?

A few days ago, Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. During the episode, she dropped several hints about potentially performing at the Super Bowl, sparking immediate excitement among fans.

Advertisement

According to Sports Business Journal, Swift declined the NFL’s offer to perform at the 2026 halftime show. The report notes that the league was unwilling to meet her demands, and her upcoming world tour tied to her new album could have caused scheduling conflicts.

The last South American performance at the Super Bowl

Beyond Bad Bunny’s historic solo appearance, he is not the first Latin American artist to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show. The last was Shakira, alongside J Balvin, during the 2020 show with Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement