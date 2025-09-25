Trending topics:
NFL News: Commissioner Roger Goodell opens new possibilities to make Super Bowl even bigger

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a man on a mission. That mission is to grow the sport to new heights. He now revealed there could be a change in the Super Bowl to make it even bigger than it is right now.

By Bruno Milano

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL is constantly looking to grow its business. More money, more mouth-watering moves to become a more global, better product. Part of that falls on the Super Bowl, which is the biggest game in American sports. Commissioner Roger Goodell opened up a window to bigger and more global things for the big game.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.com published a story regarding the fascination the NFL has with YouTube right now. There is a thought that once the next wave of broadcast-right deals come, streaming services like YouTube, Amazon or Netflix could be in the mix to get the Super Bowl.

Roger Goodell said, per Rodrigue, “anything is possible.” Goodell then added, “With a changing media landscape, the way it changes as fast as it changes, it’s certainly possible.” The talks will begin in 2026, however, the actual deal right now can be scrapped by the NFL after the 2029 season.

Goodell is in constant search of change

 “The NFL has been a part of every one of those periods where I think our content has actually helped accelerate successfully those platforms [streaming services]. That’s what we want to continue to do, and streaming is clearly that.” Goodell is clearly acknowledging the fact that streaming services are here to stay and the NFL must not miss the chance to keep being a heavy presence on the platforms.

The NFL is arguably America’s most coveted sports market. The money is growing every single year, and the sport is going global now. Making the Super Bowl available on a streaming service would easily put the NFL on a global scale.

Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head: A look at their record against each other

see also

Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head: A look at their record against each other

Globalizing the NFL is a priority for Goodell

For many years, there were a couple of games in London and that was it. Now, we’ve had a game in Brazil, there’s another one in Dublin, Ireland in Week 3. Then, there is a game in Berlin, Germany, two in London as tradition mandates, and one in Madrid, Spain.

Therefore, there is a clear goal to make the game a world wide sport. The NFL has been very eager to go from an American sport to a global sensation. Having six games out of the United States is a strong message. Streaming the Super Bowl is another step towarsd fulfilling that goal.

Bruno Milano
