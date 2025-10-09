Jayden Daniels receive bad update on Terry McLaurin’s status for Commanders’ game vs Bears

The Washington Commanders have high hopes for the season, but they have not been able to count with their best wide receiver in the last couple of weeks. While head coach was optimistic earlier in the week, it seems like Terry McLaurin won’t be able to play alongside Jayden Daniels for another week.

It’s been reported that McLaurin hasn’t practiced this week, making him an absentee of practices since Week 3. He has 10 catches for 149 yards this season and it’s the best receiver on the roster.

The Commanders also practiced without WR Deebo Samuel and running back Chris Rodriguez. Tight end John Bates and WR Noah Brown were limited in practice. However, the big news is offensive guard Sam Cosmi being a full participant. He could be absolutely massive in providing Jayden Daniels better protection.

McLaurin’s extension has not looked good

McLaurin held out almost all preseason looking for a new contract. He got it. Now, he didn’t play that well in the first few weeks, and now a calf injury has sidelined him for two weeks, possibly three. It’s not looking good at all.

McLaurin is 30 years old and now has missed time. Plus, his output hasn’t been as great as before. Literally, these were the reasons why the team was so hesitant to give him the bag, but now it’s done, and McLaurin needs to start delivering but the calf issue is taking more time than expected.

It’s a great QB battle for Monday Night Football

Commanders and Bears have the first two picks of last year’s draft and let’s just say we should have a brilliant quarterback battle between Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. Daniels has had a better career so far but Caleb is slowly improving under new coach Ben Johnson.

Also, Williams and the Bears are coming off a bye week with plenty of time to keep planning this game and learning the playbook. The offense must look good or Williams will be in the eye of the storm.