Baker Mayfield is regarded as a key player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he can’t do it all alone, and now two teammates are set to return soon to support the quarterback.

Chris Godwin suffered a devastating ankle injury midway through the 2024 season. However, he is set to return to practice this week, earlier than the Buccaneers initially expected.

As for the other player, left tackle Tristan Wirfs is also scheduled to join Godwin in practice sessions as the team targets his return before the middle of the season.

When will Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs play again?

Godwin is recovering from the ankle injury that ended his 2024 season. He wasn’t expected to return this year, but the Buccaneers rewarded him with a 3-year, $66 million extension to keep him long-term.

Godwin was initially projected to return in Week 8, but he has recovered faster than expected. The team now anticipates he could be ready for their Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

Wirfs, who had knee surgery in July, is following a similar return-to-practice schedule as Godwin. The left tackle has been a key part of Mayfield’s offense, and his presence on the line provides critical protection for the quarterback.

However, because Wirfs’ surgery is more recent, his exact return date is still uncertain. Reports suggest he could also be back by Week 5, but the Buccaneers have yet to confirm an official timeline.

No Godwin, no problem

Even though Chris Godwin is one of Mayfield’s top weapons, he is not the team’s only star. In Week 1 agaisnt the Falcons, rookie Emeka Egbuka delivered an impressive performance, showing the offense can perform even if Godwin’s recovery takes longer.

Other top wide receivers—including Mike Evans, Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, and Ryan Miller—remain available for Mayfield to use this season, providing solid options until Godwin returns.

