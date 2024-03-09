The Baltimore Ravens were big favorites to win the Super Bowl, but it all ended with a disappointing 17-10 loss at home during the AFC Championship Game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite Lamar Jackson being the NFL MVP, John Harbaugh’s team couldn’t take the final step, even with a roster that included names like Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers. Additionally, the opportunity was significant as they had one of the best defenses in the league.

Now, the challenge will be to try to come back for the trophy, although the AFC North will be highly competitive. Joe Burrow will be back with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers might sign a veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett leads a formidable defense with the Browns.

Ravens give big contract extension to Justin Madubuike

The Baltimore Ravens officially confirmed they agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension for Justin Madubuike. The defensive end will get $98 million in the new agreement with almost $75 million guaranteed.

This was the message by general manager, Eric DeCosta. “Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year.”

In 2023, Justin Madubuike was sensational recording 13 sacks. Furthermore, in an NFL record, the defensive tackle got at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games.

Of course, this new deal is very important as it will reduce Madubuike’s salary cap hit in 2024. So, in the start of free agency, the Ravens will have more margin to help Lamar Jackson.