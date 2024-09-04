Ja'Marr Chase has expressed his desire to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Justin Jefferson, who currently holds that title, has issued a strong warning to his former teammate regarding his upcoming contract extension.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Ja’Marr Chase is aiming to surpass Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Now, Jettas, Chase’s former teammate at LSU, has issued a strong warning to him about this matter.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently in a tough spot. While the club wants to offer Ja’Marr Chase a new contract, the player’s demands may be too high, jeopardizing the team’s finances for the upcoming years.

According to reports, Chase wants a better contract than Justin Jefferson, “even if it’s just by a penny.” For that reason, the Minnesota Vikings player has issued a strong warning to Joe Burrow’s top target.

Justin Jefferson says Ja’Marr Chase is being ‘greedy’ with his new contract

Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase share a special connection. Both wide receivers had an outstanding college career at LSU, winning the national championship together in 2019 with Joe Burrow as their quarterback.

A year later, Jefferson and Burrow entered the NFL Draft, taking different paths by signing with the Bengals and Vikings, respectively. However, Chase followed Joe B into the big leagues, joining him in Cincinnati in 2021.

Jefferson has said multiple times that he’s jealous of Chase for being able to keep playing with Burrow. However, there could be a new reason why, as Ja’Marr is set to surpass him as the highest-paid wideout in the league.

It seems like a matter of time before the Bengals offer a new contract to Ja’Marr Chase. Nevertheless, his former LSU teammate has warned him not to be too ‘greedy’ with his demands.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

“I hope that he gets the contract that he’s looking for, but I also hope that he plays it smart and not let it get in the way of, you know, his greatness and being on that field,” Jefferson said on “Up & Adams.”

Will Ja’Marr Chase play in Week 1 against the Patriots?

As of today, it is uncertain what Ja’Marr Chase will do if he doesn’t get the contract extension he’s seeking. However, his return to practice on Wednesday is a positive sign of his commitment to playing in Week 1.

The Bengals face the Patriots on Sunday, so there’s anticipation that the extension will be finalized soon. Nevertheless, Chase may not be in the rhythm needed to play at his best against New England in the season opener.

