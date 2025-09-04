Bengals News: Joe Burrow sends subtle warning to Browns, Steelers, Ravens and the rest of NFL rivals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a clear message following an active offseason. His words serve as a warning not only internally but also to division rivals like the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Baltimore Ravens. On the field, the truth will be revealed in a budding 2025 NFL season filled with renewed expectations.

The Bengals came close to reaching the playoffs last season but fell short in a highly competitive and balanced AFC North, where the Ravens led in the offseason after overtaking the Steelers for first place. Now, with some time passed, Burrow wants to make a strong statement.

The Ravens, led by Jackson, appear to be serious contenders to go deep, while the Browns are looking to resolve key positional questions to fine-tune their offense. As for Pittsburgh, the debut of Aaron Rodgers is a highly anticipated moment. For Burrow, the pieces are in place, and now the team is ready to achieve its goals.

Burrow’s warning to the rest of the NFL

“We’ve been put in the right position. We have the guys out there that we need to go in and achieve our goals. Now all that is behind us. We’re moving forward and now it’s our time to go and perform on the field and be productive,” Burrow said at a press conference, according to NBC Sports.

What are the Bengals’ main offensive weapons?

The Bengals secured long-term contracts with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, solidifying them as key weapons for Cincinnati’s franchise. The deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson took longer to resolve, and he ultimately settled for a one-year raise, but any controversies were put aside.

At the same time, additions like tight end Noah Fant and guard Dalton Risner are arrivals that Burrow has approved, highlighting the roster’s depth. On Sunday, the Bengals will make their NFL debut against the Browns, where the true tone of the season will be revealed.