2x Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs joins Joe Burrow’s Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have one clear weakness and it’s not Joe Burrow‘s offense. Hence, they reinforced their defense with a former Patrick Mahomes teammate that won two rings with the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bengals are signing Mike Pennel, defensive tackle, to their practice squad with active roster capabilities. Pennel, who played with Mahomes and the Chiefs under Reid, is entering his 12th year in the NFL.

The Bengals have no issue on offense. Joe Burrow has that department covered, but on defense, they need all the help they can get. Adding an experienced, Super Bowl champion defensive tackle to the team could prove very fruitful. Pennel will certainly help on the run defense department.

Pennel’s numbers can help Cincinnati

Last year, he played 17 games for the Chiefs and started seven of those games. He got three sacks and 25 tackles for Kansas City, with three tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Mike Pennel Jr. #69 played for the Kansas City Chiefs

Pennel would’ve ranked third on the Bengals at the sacks department. He will be a good rotational piece for this defense. Pennel has also played with the Packers, Jets, Falcons, and Bears.

How is the Bengals’ defensive line looking?

As of right now, it seems like the Bengals defense will change some things as new defensive coordinator Al Golden is implementing his style. Per the depth chart, the Bengals will likely use a 4-2 base on defense.

