Bengals making a key change on offense to bolster firepower and help Joe Burrow out

The Cincinnati Bengals really define a team of two fronts. On offense, they are as explosive and dynamic as a team can be, obviously guided by Joe Burrow. However, the defense is not that good. Even if this is the case, the team is trying to implement new things to play to the strengths of one key weapon on offense.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, the Bengals have reshaped the run offense to running back Chase Brown’s strengths. Brown averaged 4.3 yards per attempt and, per the report, “are utilizing him more split out wide versus linebackers.”

The goal of that last part is to exploit the fact that defenses will focus way too much on wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hence, Chase would absolutely thrive doing short routes against linebackers in pass-catching options.

Chase Brown is expected to have a massive year

Last season, Chase Brown was out of this world. He shocked the NFL and had 1350 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns. After letting Joe Mixon go, Brown took the mantle and established himself as a top-tier back. Now, it seems like the Bengals are going all in to grow his production even more.

While everybody looks this offense as a pass-heavy unit, due to Joe Burrow‘s stellar connection with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Brown still averaged 17.6 touches a game.

Bengals need their offense bad as their defense is shaky

The Bengals offense needs to be a top 5 unit in the NFL if they want to have any chance at going to the playoffs. Their defense projects to be one of the worst units in football, basically mirroring last season.

Hence, you can expect plenty of shootouts in the Bengals’ games. Even more when you look the offenses they’re facing early in the season:

Week 1: Browns with Kevin Stefanski’s scheme

Week 2: Jaguars with new playbook from Liam Coen

Week 3: Vikings with Kevin O’Connell’s playcalling, Justin Jefferson and more

Week 4: Broncos with Sean Payton and Bo Nix

Week 5: Lions of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more

Week 6: Packers of Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love

Week 7: Steelers of Aaron Rodgers

