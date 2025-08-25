NFL News: Joe Burrow’s Bengals preparing massive payday for defensive star

Joe Burrow needs not only a good offensive line for the next season but also players who can protect the score. On that front, the Cincinnati Bengals made a key decision to give a new contract to Trey Hendrickson.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport, this will not be just any contract; Hendrickson will become one of the highest-paid defenders in the league. Although the financial details are not yet known, to reach that top tier, it must be millions more than he was previously earning.

“The Bengals are closing in on an agreement with NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson on a new contract, per me and Tom Pelissero, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders for 2025. It’s a big raise this year in a deal done by Harold Lewis of NSA Football.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Was Hendrickson Earning?

Before his new deal, Trey Hendrickson earned a base salary of $14.8 million for the 2024 season, which was a very lucrative year for him. Now, his new contract is expected to pay him a significantly higher amount. According to Spotrac, the new deal is a $14 million raise, bringing his 2025 salary up to $30 million, which is a little more than double his base salary from the previous year.

Trey Hendrickson looks on from the bench before the NFL Preseason 2025 game vs the Eagles on August 7, 2025. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Four Standout Seasons for Hendrickson

A look at Hendrickson’s numbers throughout his career with the Bengals shows he has evolved into exactly what the defensive line needs to help Joe Burrow and the team succeed.

Advertisement

His 17.5 sacks last season—a number identical to his 2023 total—not only earned him another Pro-Bowl selection but also helped him secure two first-time honors: a first-team All-Pro selection and a second-place finish in the Associated Press’s Defensive Player of the Year voting.