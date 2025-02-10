Bills HC Sean McDermott loses key member of his staff ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Finally, a new NFL season has come to an end, and many are already looking ahead to what’s next. The Buffalo Bills will once again aim to be contenders, and with that, several changes are taking place. For now, HC Sean McDermott is certain that he will not be able to count on an important member of his staff for the upcoming season.

After eight years with the Bills’ staff, it has been confirmed that special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley will no longer hold his position. One of the long-time figures who stood by McDermott‘s side will not continue in Buffalo moving forward.

The news was shared by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who announced it through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero, reported the franchise’s decision to part ways with the now former special teams coordinator.

“The #Bills parted ways with special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, per sources,” Pelissero stated.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Smiley joined the franchise in 2017 as Assistant Special Teams Coordinator. In 2022, he was officially promoted to Special Teams Coordinator. Moving forward, his path in the league will take on new horizons.

McDermott’s wish that ultimately didn’t come to fruition

Smiley’s departure from Buffalo breaks with what coach Sean McDermott had envisioned. McDermott was convinced that, despite some decisions or missteps throughout his tenure, Smiley would return for the following season.

“I know there’s plays that have come up and he doesn’t feel great about them nor do I,” McDermott stated, via Alex Brasky of Bills Digest. “Those are learning [moments]. I’m confident that coach Smiley is going to learn from those situations and plays that came up this year.”

These statements, published by sports.yahoo.com, made it clear the coach’s hopes of having the then-special teams coordinator return for another season.

