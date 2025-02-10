Eagles RB Saquon Barkley reveals the main key to defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Many believed that one of the main keys to opening the game for the Philadelphia Eagles would undoubtedly be the rushing yards Saquon Barkley could rack up against the team. However, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense knew how to contain him throughout the game. So, where did the key lie for the Eagles to crown themselves champions of Super Bowl LIX?

Barkley himself likely anticipated that the defense would focus on him throughout the game, which opened up opportunities for his teammates like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to become prime targets for QB Jalen Hurts when looking for accurate passes.

Once the game ended, the running back spoke with NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and shared the offensive strategy to successfully reach the Chiefs’ red zone.

“We knew that the focus would be on the run game and we took advantage of it,” Barkley said. “We took advantage of it in the pass game. Jalen [Hurts] came out, played big and it took a team effort. Coaches, everyone in the Eagles organization, it takes all of us.”

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During his participation in the game, the former Giants player finished with a total of 25 carries, accumulating 57 yards without scoring a touchdown.

Double celebration for Barkley

Last night was no ordinary night for Saquon Barkley. One of the top running backs in the league not only secured his first Super Bowl title, but he also made this historic achievement on February 9th, his birthday.

Similar to his teammate Cooper DeJean, both players took part in the game on this special day. While the DB, who made an impressive pick-six against Mahomes, turned 22, Barkley celebrated his 28th birthday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Hurts was unable to connect with Barkley during the game

The fact that Saquon Barkley was so contained by the opponent throughout the game forced Jalen Hurts to seek other options to break through those lines and get closer to the Chiefs’ end zone.

To do so, the Eagles QB relied on his receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, who, on an outstanding night, managed to break through the defense and score, giving their team a temporary lead.