Bills LB takes shot at Panthers ahead of clash with former team

A former Carolina Panther has no love for his former team.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson will play a special game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. The Bills will return to action on Sunday against the NFC South team in the middle of a two-game losing streak. The Panthers are 4-3 after beating the New York Jets in Week 7, and they hope to continue their good moment against Buffalo.

Sean McDermott is high on Thompson, who joined the Bills in the offseason. The head coach described the 31-year-old linebacker with one word: winner. 

“Winner. He’s here for a reason,” said McDermott. “When we drafted him back years ago, you could tell right away the impact he made in our locker room, on our team, what type of person he was.”

Thompson appears to have extra motivation for this game. 

Shaq Thompson says he’s playing where he’s wanted 

After suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries, Thompson left the Panthers in free agency to sign with the Bills. He will return to his old stadium after spending 10 years in Carolina. Thompson has strong feelings about this meeting, but not for the best reasons.

Dave Canales

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup in Charlotte, NC.

“I’m at where I’m supposed to be at. I’m playing for the team that wanted me,” Thompson said. 

The Bills are taking the most advantage of having a player like Thompson. He has played 44% of possible defensive snaps in five games, and McDermott has used him as an option in three-linebacker sets.

Buffalo needs a win after two big losses. The Panthers are on a roll, but Thompson’s motivation could make a difference. 

