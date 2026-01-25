What is the 5280 on the Denver Broncos helmets?

Football is a game of details. However, some details are more than a football play, some are tributes. For instance, much has been said about the “5280” that is in every Denver Broncos player’s helmet. There is a reason for that, and it’s a homage to the city.
The 5280 represents the elevation of Denver, Colorado, home of the Broncos. In fact, the city is 5,280 feet above sea level. This detail was added in 2024 as part of a uniform refresh. Also, 5,280 feet equals one mile, which is why Denver is called the ‘Mile High City’.
