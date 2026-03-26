Brazil 2026 NFL International Game cannot be played on Week 1 Friday

The NFL has confirmed Brazil, Mexico, England, Spain, France, Germany, and Australia as hosts for International Games during the 2026 season. This configuration will produce major changes in the schedule.

The most important could be related to Rio de Janeiro and the matchup the Dallas Cowboys will play at Maracana Stadium since, unlike what happened in 2024 and 2025, it could not be held in Week 1.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Chargers on September 5, while two seasons ago, the Eagles played against the Packers on September 6. Now, there could be a plot twist.

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Brazil 2026 international game might suffer important change

The game in Brazil that the Cowboys will play in 2026 cannot be scheduled for Week 1 due to legal issues, according to a report from Adam Schefter during a special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t think they’re allowed to do Fridays. The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 prohibits NFL games on the second Friday in September to the second Saturday in December. Labor Day is Monday, September 7. So, the NFL cannot violate the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 and schedule a game Friday night this year.”

The big difference is that, in 2024 and 2025, the games the NFL scheduled in Brazil were in the first week of September. Now, the calendar arrangement made the NFL kickoff scheduled for the second week of September. Because of this, there cannot be a game on Friday and the league had to move to a Wednesday–Thursday tandem.

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When is 2026 NFL kickoff?

The 2026 NFL kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, when the Seattle Seahawks will host an opponent to be determined. The tradition of having the opening game at the home stadium of the defending Super Bowl champions remains in place.

Then, on Thursday the 10th, the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Melbourne in the first regular-season game in Australia. This indicates that the league has decided to use the Wednesday and Thursday slots since the NFL legally cannot do so on Friday.