Breece Hall reportedly makes drastic decision as Jets trade Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams

Breece Hall doesn’t look happy with the New York Jets‘ moves before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Following the team’s decision to trade defensive stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the star running back reportedly let the front office know he wanted out as well.

The information was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX on his X account: “Jets RB Breece Hall wants to be traded, I’m told. A little over one hour until the deadline, but Breece ‘wants to be out.'”

Before Schultz’s report, Hall had already led to speculation about his future with a couple of cryptic social media posts following the Gardner and Williams trades. Hall’s reported trade request came shortly after the Jets sent Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in deals that included first-round draft picks, signaling the organization’s aggressive decision to rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breece Hall, a coveted target in the NFL

Hall, 24, became one of the most coveted running backs in the NFL as rival teams see the Jets’ rebuild as an opportunity to land the Iowa State product while offering draft capital. This season, he boasts 117 carries for 581 yards with two touchdowns, in addition to 21 catches for 178 receiving yards.

Breece Hall, running back of the New York Jets

Advertisement

The Jets didn’t mind parting with Gardner and Williams, but losing Hall might have been a completely different story. His departure would’ve represented a huge void in the RB room, and also leave the Jets without a key player to build around for the future. After all, the point of rebuilding is to eventually find success.

Advertisement

see also Sauce Gardner breaks silence on trade to Colts with five-word message to Jets

The Jets’ reported asking price for Breece Hall before the deadline

That’s why, before Schultz’s bombshell news, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network suggested that the Jets had no intention of trading Hall: “On a wild day in Florham Park, the Jets are not expected to trade Breece Hall, though there is still over an hour to the deadline… .”

Advertisement

Dianna Russini of The Athletic, however, claimed that the Jets had set their asking price for Hall: a third-round pick: “Teams have yet to meet New York’s ask with just over an hour to go until the deadline.”

Hall complains to Jets after failing to get traded

In the end, no deal was made before the trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Schultz, “offers weren’t good enough” for Hall and Jets teammates Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson II, who were also trade candidates before the deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall still broke his silence on the Gardner and Williams trades, letting the Jets’ front office know about his frustration. Only time will tell us how his story in NY goes on after these drastic decisions.