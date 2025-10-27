Breece Hall sends clear message to HC Aaron Glenn, Jets about his role in the team after win vs Bengals

Winless no more. The New York Jets finally won a game in what was an absolute thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals. The win was greatly in part to running back Breece Hall being unstopabble. After the game, he sent a clear statement towards head coach Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff.

Speaking to the media, Hall said, “I went to the coaches this weekend, not complaining, but letting them know I need the ball at least 25 times.” Hall had a huge game and was key to beat the Bengals.

He then added that he should be the reason for the team to win or lose. “I always told them I hate losing, and if we lose, I want it to be on me,” he said. Plain and simple, he considers himself the best player on the team, so feed him.

Hall did a bit of everything against Cincinnati

Being 0-7 will make you do crazy things. However, if you have Breece Hall as your running back, there’s a chance they will work. Hall had 18 carries, 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. He also had two catches for 14 yards and one passing touchdown.

The Jets were able to have their best offensive week of the season. They had 502 total yards of offense, averaged 7.2 yards per play, were 7/15 on third downs, 2/3 on fourth downs and allowed no sacks. Yes, the Bengals defense is terrible, but the Jets don’t have to apologize for that, they deal with the problem in front of them.

What’s next for the Jets?

Next week, the Jets host the Browns in a game that could be a massive test for both. The Browns have a much better defense than the Bengals, so if the Jets can move the ball against them, it’s a good sign for the offense. Also, the Browns have a much worse offense than the Bengals, so it should serve as a good test for the Jets to stop them and not allow many points.

After that, the visit the Patriots and Ravens in two very tough games. Those are followed by a two-game stretch against the Falcons and Dolphins, which are winnable, competitive matchups. While the Jets are no playoff team, the next few weeks could serve as a silver lining for the Aaron Glenn‘s era.