Kyle Juszczyk opens up on 49ers’ electrical substation investigation

The San Francisco 49ers train near an electrical substation, and that actually instigated a full investigation on whether that was the reason for the team’s numerous injury history. While the investigation threw negative results, full back Kyle Juszczyk backed the idea of being skeptical about it.

“I think it’s OK to be skeptical and ask questions. I don’t think that means I have a tinfoil hat on. The fact that they did science, looked into it and found nothing,” Juszczyk said.

The full back also added, “I don’t stand next to the microwave while it’s on. If there’s any chance or inkling or thought process that maybe it has a 1 percent affect on you, I’m going to avoid it.” Skepticism at its purest form.

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The 49ers investigation came out empty

At first, it was said that the electrical substation could soften tissues after prolonged time. Hence, it created plenty of buzz that the Niners trained literally a few feet away from an electrical substation. That paired with a plethora of 49ers injuries in recent years sparked the whole investigation.

General manger John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers

After the investigation didn’t lead to anything, general manager John Lynch said about that the issue “basically was a big nothing burger.” However, he did say the investigation was necessary to ensure safety and wellness for the team’s players.

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The 49ers will travel a lot in the 2026 season

Whether the substation affects the teams or not, the fact is the NFL is sending the 49ers to plenty of travels in the 2026 NFL season. The 49ers will open their season in Australia, playing against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the 49ers will then also host a game in Mexico City. Hence, the team will travel over 38,000 miles in 2026. They are set to cross over 54 time zones. It will be a rough season for the 49ers and it could impact their recovery.