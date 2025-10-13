Broncos’ defense on pace to break NFL record after impressive performance vs Jets

Nine times. That’s how many times the Denver Broncos sacked New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields in London. With that dominating display, now the team has 30 sacks through six games. This puts thim on pace to break the NFL sack record.

By averaging five sacks a game, the Broncos are on pace to finish with 85 sacks in 17 games. The current NFL record is 72 sacks by the 1984 Bears. If the Broncos keep this pace, they would shatter that record and would cement this defense as a historic one.

That’s not the only historic feat the Broncos could achieve, but as it stands, what it’s clear is that this team is a problem. They now have a 4-2 record and are second in the AFC West. What’s also true is that their defensive performance against the Jets was very productive.

What’s the other record the Broncos could have?

The Broncos paid Nik Bonitto during the offseason and boy are they celebrating that decision. Bonitto leads the NFL in sacks with eight. This puts him on pace to end up with 22.5 sacks, which would tie the NFL record that is now held by Michael Strahan and TJ Watt.

Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos.

Bonitto stated that he wanted the Super Bowlas soon as he got paid. Well, if he -and the rest of the defense- keep playing that well, the Broncos might contend for it.

The offense must do its part

Bo Nix has had an up and down season but he is finding his footing. Once he gets rolling, he will make this team a very complete roster. As of now, he has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1277 yards, nine touchdowns and four picks.

The rushing department is also something to look at. The Broncos have a very productive duo in JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Between both of them, they have 727 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. Harvey’s snap counts are unstable but he makes the most of each and everyone of them. Also, he is a better receiver than Dobbins, while Dobbins is the more powerful runner. This is key for the Broncos success, as they help Nix establish a tempo the team is friendly with.