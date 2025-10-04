Broncos’ Sean Payton gets real about how crucial Bo Nix is for the team

The Denver Broncos have started the season with ups and downs, holding a 2-2 record after a dominant 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Bo Nix stole the spotlight with a phenomenal performance, and head coach Sean Payton has praised his impact on the team. The young QB is quickly becoming a central figure in Denver’s offense.

Ahead of the Broncos’ Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Payton shared insight on what makes Nix special. The coach highlighted Nix’s pace and how it gives the Broncos an edge on third downs. According to Payton, Nix has taken command at the line, changing the team’s tempo and offensive rhythm.

“He likes tempo, tempo to the line. Certainly, last week I think we had two or three third-down conversions with tempo,” Payton said via DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens. “He’s at the line with 26 seconds now instead of breaking the huddle with eight.” This approach shows Nix growing more confident and comfortable in his second season.

Getting to the line quickly is also a sign that Nix is adapting well to the pro game. Last season, the 24-year-old rookie exceeded expectations, guiding the Broncos to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. However, opponents now have more film, and defensive coordinators are prepared, which makes this season more challenging for him.

What’s next for the Broncos

The Broncos will face their toughest test yet in Week 5 against the defending champion Eagles. Nix will need to leverage his speed and tempo to keep Philadelphia’s talented defense off balance. A win or close game could signal that Denver is a contender, while another decisive loss may raise questions about how far this team can go this season.

Shaky start but a recovery thanks to Nix

Nix’s 2025 season began unevenly, with a narrow win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. He totaled just 176 passing yards in that game, and consecutive losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers followed. The Bengals game, however, marked a turning point, showing that Nix can carry the team when it matters most.

Nix’s growing confidence

The young quarterback’s growth has been noticeable both on and off the field. He’s learning to read defenses faster, make adjustments at the line, and control the pace of the game. With each matchup, Nix is establishing himself as a reliable leader for the Broncos, and his performance could determine whether the team stays in the playoff hunt this NFL season.