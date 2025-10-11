Trending topics:
Broncos’ Sean Payton considering former 18th overall pick wide receiver to boost Bo Nix’s attack

Sean Payton wants to build a stronger offense around Bo Nix, which is why he is reportedly targeting a former 18th overall pick to add to the Denver Broncos for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bo Nix, QB for the Denver Broncos
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesBo Nix, QB for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have shown significant improvement since Bo Nix and Sean Payton joined the team. However, the head coach wants to maximize his quarterback’s potential by adding a former 18th overall pick to strengthen his wide receiver group.

Bo Nix is currently regarded as a highly reliable quarterback for the Broncos. While he is a talented signal-caller, many fans believe his skills have developed even further under Sean Payton’s guidance.

The head coach has designed a solid game plan that allows Nix to showcase his abilities. Now, Payton is targeting a former first-round wide receiver who could take Denver’s offense to another level.

Broncos to host former 18th overall pick to boost Bo Nix’s offense

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos will host Treylon Burks next week. The former 18th overall selection was recently released by the Tennessee Titans.

According to the NFL insider, Denver is highly interested in the former Arkansas standout. However, multiple teams are also preparing to make a move for him in the coming days.

Treylon Burks entered the NFL in 2022 as the 18th overall pick by the Titans. He was expected to solve Tennessee’s offensive issues, but he never fully lived up to those expectations.

In three seasons with the Titans, Burks appeared in 27 games, recording 53 receptions for 699 yards and just one touchdown. Despite those modest numbers, he remains an intriguing free-agent option who could add valuable depth to any roster.

A potential key addition for the Broncos

While Burks hasn’t had the breakout career many anticipated, he could thrive in Denver’s system and boost his production with Bo Nix under center.

Currently, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. lead the Broncos’ receiving corps. However, Mims Jr. also plays a major role on special teams, making the addition of another wide receiver crucial to help relieve some of his responsibilities.

